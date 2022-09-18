CLEVELAND (WJW) — As we say good bye to the final weekend of summer, we look ahead to big changes coming this week with the official arrival of fall.

Skies stay dry this evening as temperatures dip to the mid 60s by morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms that could be on the strong side arrive by early morning Monday from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Expect locally heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms as the front moves through. Spotty showers and storms possible in the afternoon with sunny breaks at times. Stay weather aware as we approach. Low risk of strong/severe storms tomorrow.

Temperatures will range 5-10° above average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday September 22.

During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.

Temperatures will be cooler to close out next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: