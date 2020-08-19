Overnight lows fall, but sunshine rules the week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Open the windows (slightly) and give the A/C a rest (keep a blanket handy!) as overnight lows fall into the upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool near the lake.

Meanwhile, sunshine will continue to rule through the end of the week!

Humidity won’t ramp up again until this weekend.

Scroll beyond the latest 8-Day Forecast to see Scott Sabol’s detailed analysis of the remaining weeks of August based upon climatological and other non-standard data that often times is right on target compared to medium-range computer prediction models.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

