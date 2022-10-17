On Monday, we can expect a few rain showers mainly midday and later.

It’ll be a chilly afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 40s and with gusty winds, it’ll likely feel even colder!

Temperatures will tumble and we see our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with another shot later Tuesday into Wednesday early.

The Futurecast for Monday: Most of the precipitation is rain (40% coverage). A mix is possible in spots tonight.

Futurecast for Tuesday: Rain with some snow mixed, with limited accumulations.

Here are the weather headlines for this first taste of winter weather:

There’s a FREEZE WATCH for Monday night. Potentially sub-freezing temperatures puts our southern and eastern counties under a freeze watch! Protect your plants and sprinkler systems. Growing season will end by Thursday morning for most areas.

After a brief chill, seasonal temps will return late week. That trend will continue into next week!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: