One day above freezing before temperatures take a nosedive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Today is going to be balmy compared to the rest of the week.

We are still seeing a lot of school closings due to the cleanup from Monday’s major snow event.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by 7 p.m. and then keep falling. We’ll see some lake effect and snow showers as well.

The arctic air mass behind this front will send temperatures plummeting into the single digits and teens overnight and 20s for daytime highs for the next 2 weeks possibly longer! This also means multiple opportunities for clipper light snow and lake effect snow!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.