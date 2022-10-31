CLEVELAND (WJW) – On and off light showers will continue through Halloween.

There will be plenty of dry breaks but anticipate a few showers during the evening hours.

Far from a complete washout.

Heading out for The Browns game? Having a poncho on hand isn’t a bad idea, but I don’t expect you’ll need it for most of the game.

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer this week? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the Eastern U.S. How long does this last is the question.

How about November? Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days.

In fact, temperatures in the 60’s will be common! Temperatures will range about 5-10° ABOVE AVERAGE.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.