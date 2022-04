CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend remains chilly. Saturday, mainly through midday, we’ll run into a snowy mix that will transition to on and off rain as temps approach the low 40s.

Skies dry out with sunshine Sunday after a few snowbelt flurries early in the day. Highs will near 50°.

A warm-up is on the way next week. Temperatures top 10-15° above average through Thursday!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: