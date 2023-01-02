CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy New Year! After a dreary day, more of the same forecast for Monday.

Patchy fog lingers into early Monday morning.

Highs on Monday, slightly warmer in the low 50s. The warming trend continues through the middle of the week.

Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.

Average temps for the beginning of January are in the mid 30s. Will we see record-breaking temps on Tuesday?

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20’s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal.

Here is the latest 8-Day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.