(WJW) -- Temperatures will be climbing into the mid and upper 60s with slightly cooler temps near the lake shore in the 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

Some storms will be strong so the Storm Prediction Center has put us under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms Tuesday.

Here's your latest 8-day forecast:

Daytime high temperatures start to climb this month.

We also see more LARGE day-to-day temperature variations in March and April than during any other time of year.

**Weather updates**