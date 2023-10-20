CLEVELAND (WJW) – On and off showers will continue tonight. Rain chances will slowly decrease tonight allowing for “drier” conditions overnight into tomorrow morning. A few sprinkles are possible.

Temperatures will be cool and damp. We will fall into the 40s by early tomorrow morning with a bit of a breeze.

The weekend isn’t a total washout! Cloudy but quiet to start the day tomorrow. Scattered showers will move back in by tomorrow evening. Some heavier rain is possible Saturday night.

Lower rain chances Sunday with more lake driven showers impacting our snowbelt communities. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s all weekend long.

Potential for a weak front Wednesday. Nothing official yet.

Check the the 8-day forecast above.