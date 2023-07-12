(WJW) – Wednesday morning there will be on-and-off showers before a break from the rain, and then another round in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s with high humidity.

The rain showers on Wednesday will be short-lived with sunny breaks in between. There is a potential for some scattered thunderstorms.

Futurecast:

Thursday, rain and thunder will be more intense.

Heavy rain will develop along the same front — spotty showers in the north, then later in the day the southern viewing areas will see more rain.

By Friday, sunshine returns with mostly dry conditions (lingering shower possible).

Storms arrive again, Saturday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

