On-and-off rain all weekend; Chilly temps remain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy weekend! We’ll get a break from the rain on Saturday afternoon and evening, but the cooler temps are here to stay.

Lake effect rain showers will continue out east on Saturday mainly in Lake, Ashtabula, and Northern Geauga Counties and tail off in the afternoon.

Otherwise, a sun and cloud combo will grace Northeast Ohio. Grab your jacket if you’ll be out tonight. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s!

Widespread rain will reconvene the latter half of the day on Sunday and continue through Monday. Some can expect up to an inch of rain.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: