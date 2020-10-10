Ohio first responders in Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Delta

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A search and rescue team made up of Ohio first responders are already in Louisiana to help out once Hurricane Delta passes. This is the second time they have been deployed to the state for hurricane relief in the past six weeks.

Forty-seven members of “Ohio Task Force 1” left the Dayton-area on Wednesday and were already in place when Hurricane Delta came ashore in Louisiana Friday evening.

“First boots on the ground to assist local jurisdictions in searching, determining, obviously number one, if there are people in need of aid as far as injuries and such,” explained Phil Sinewe, public information for Ohio Task Force 1.

The team, activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is made up of first responders, including firefighters, paramedics and doctors, including a few from Northeast Ohio.

The team is made up of 47 members with equipment that includes 17 vehicles and four boats to with everything from building collapses to water rescues.

“They go even deeper than that and start to determine how many homes are damaged, what kind of assistance do these people need, so that FEMA can get those recovery people in place and start to move in,” said Sinewe.

This is the second deployment to Louisiana for Ohio Task Force 1 in about six weeks.

“That’s fairly rare for us to go out two times in a season, but this has been a busy season,” said Sinewe.

At the end of August, a larger team helped out after Hurricane Laura, searching more than 26,000 homes and rescuing 27 stranded dogs over three or four days.

“It’s the second time in a matter of a few weeks to go out, but think about the people in Louisiana. People in Louisiana have weathered a really, really bad storm. They’re trying to recover — putting new roofs on houses, all that kind of damage and here they are facing another storm,” said Sinewe.

Ohio task force officials say one reason they were called back to duty is because California teams that are usually part of the rotation are busy battling wildfires.

A typical deployment is for two weeks, but the Ohio Task Force 1 members could return after one, depending on how much they are needed.

