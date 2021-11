CLEVELAND (WJW) — With a Winter Weather Advisory now in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are out working to keep roads clear.

ODOT says they have more than 130 crews “patrolling, treating, and plowing roadways,” and ask that drivers be careful and alert while traveling through areas impacted by the snow.

“Please give our crews room to work,” ODOT says.

Last winter there were 46 crashes that occurred where a driver ran into an ODOT plow.