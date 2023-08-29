CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet and comfortable through most of the evening and night. A weak cold front will bring a few spotty showers to the area closer to midnight and overnight.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will hang out in the 60s most of the night.

Here is a look at the futurecast:

Tomorrow will feel more like October! Highs only in the upper 60s with a good deal of cloud coverage. Lake effect showers will linger through the first half of the day.

Labor Day Weekend looking good! Sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s with higher humidity.

