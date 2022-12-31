CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a soggy start to your New Year’s Eve.

You’ll see heavy rain in the morning with scattered showers by lunch. We will see drier conditions by the evening. By midnight, conditions will be quiet as we ring in 2023. Highs in the upper 40s tomorrow.

If you’re headed out New Year’s Eve to celebrate, it’s looking dry for the evening through midnight and the overnight. Temps will be in the 40s. So you’ll want the jacket and an umbrella just in case.

Lake Erie ice coverage is now at 20-25% across the western basin. Most of this will melt off this week.

Temperatures gradually warming through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week. Above normal temperatures over the next 7 days. Small chance for spotty snow late next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

