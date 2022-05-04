**Related Video Above: Lorain County storm damage seen on Tuesday (Courtesy RobDoesWeather)**

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — After multiple tornado watches were issued throughout Ohio Tuesday, the National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down.

The NWS storm survey found an EF-0 tornado hit Hancock County around 5:30 p.m., not far from the Findlay Airport. Damage included a barn roof being ripped off, along with trees and power poles snapped and blown over. A residential barn was also reportedly destroyed in the storm. (Take a look at some of the storm damage here.)

Winds were estimated to have hit about 80 miles per hour during the tornado, which lasted about 10 minutes.

The storm survey is continuing to assess damage in Huron and Lorain Counties, with an announcement expected sometime this afternoon whether more tornados hit the state or not.

Tuesday’s storms coincided with Ohio’s election day.