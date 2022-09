(WJW) – Chance for a few light areas of patchy fog today with pockets of drizzle and light rain. A few showers linger into Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures through Tuesday in the mid 70’s and staying muggy.

Today’s futurecast:

A few isolated showers could persist into Wednesday AM before we dry out with sunshine.

Next chance of rain Sunday and Monday

Above is the current 8-day forecast.