CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy and cool this morning. A few areas of fog are possible as well as a lingering sprinkle.

Mostly to partly sunny later today as temperatures warm up to the low 60s. We will see a bit of sunshine before sunset.

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week. The next chance of rain is Sunday.

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern US. How long does this last is the question. Changes are coming the 2nd half of November.

How about November? Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days. In fact, 60’s common! Temperatures will range about 5-10° ABOVE AVERAGE.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

10 years ago, the remnants of Hurricane Sandy impacted northern Ohio. Here are some highlights from that big event:

We look at many regions of the globe as we crunch the latest data in formulating the winter outlook. Here are a few of them.

