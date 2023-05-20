CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers will linger into the early morning Saturday before drier conditions arrive by the afternoon.

Northeast Ohio can expect a few showers early in the morning but we will trend drier through the day. It will be cooler through the day with highs only in the mid-60s with a bit of a breeze.

Sunday is looking much nicer and features more sunshine.

If you are headed out to cheer on a loved one for the Cleveland Marathon, the road may be a little damp Saturday. If you leave before sunrise, you’ll probably need an umbrella.

The temperature outlook for next week is trending warmer late next week/early Memorial Day weekend and feeling like the start of summer!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

