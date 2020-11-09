Northeast Ohio’s sunny, 70-degree weather stretch continues this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s day No. 5 of our unseasonably warm, dry stretch, and a record-breaker for Sunday. Expect highs to be in the mid-70s again for Monday afternoon. That’s about 15-20 degrees above average.

We sneak in a dry beautiful day for Tuesday as well, and the rain holds off until Tuesday night. Until then, it’ll feel a whole lot like September out there, rather than November.

Our warm-up lasts through Tuesday. This will be the longest stretch of 70s in November on record. The last time we had a stretch of 70 degree days this long was 1956 and we’re tying that today.

Showers are set to develop after sunset Tuesday, becoming more widespread overnight. There could be a couple lingering showers during the morning commute on Wednesday, otherwise partly sunny skies prevail in the afternoon. Highs will be in the morning followed by falling temps throughout the day.

Cooler, seasonable temperatures return by the end of the week.

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

