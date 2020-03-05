Watch Now
Northeast Ohio will trade morning frost for sunshine and 50s

by: Scott Sabol

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It will be a frosty start Thursday.

Everyone is starting out in the 20s, but we'll warm up big time.

We'll see sunshine and temperatures flirting with 50.

We'll get rain tonight after sundown ahead of a cold front.

That front is going to bring us a rain/snow mix Friday.

It will start in the morning and last into the afternoon.

However, we are forecast to keep temperatures in the 30s, so any freezing mix will melt off fast.

Here's your 8-day forecast:

