Northeast Ohio weekend weather continues with wind, cloud cover and mild temps

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will be slightly “warmer” overnight, into the upper 40s, and no frost is on tap. The clouds, acting as a blanket, will keep temperatures from falling into the 30s.

You can expect more clouds tomorrow and the winds to pick up ahead of our next system. The southerly winds gusting to 25 mph will even help boost our highs in the lower 60s. Showers develop around dinnertime with widespread rain expected overnight Sunday.

The week ahead remains unsettled with several chances for rain. The choice day is Thursday, with temps above average and around 70. But big changes are upon us next weekend… yikes. We’ll struggle to even reach 50.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: