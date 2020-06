CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sunday will be cooler near the lake, but inland I anticipate highs to reach the low 70’s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Expect temps to tick up a few degrees or more each day next week. Highs will get back into the 80s Wednesday.

The best chance for showers is Friday afternoon. Heat and humidity building back in, just in time for summer to officially arrive on Saturday at 5:43 p.m.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

WJW photo