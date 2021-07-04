Northeast Ohio weather pushes into the 90s by Monday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our summer-like weather continues for our Monday… and we’re turning it up at notch.

Many places will be in the 90s around lunchtime. Be careful in the middle of the afternoon because some feels-like temps will push 100 degrees.

Dew points will also continue to climb.

There’s a small chance of a pop shower late Monday south and again Tuesday. Overall, coverage will be small over the next few days. As we start the week: we’re going to be even hotter than last week. Lower 90s both Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: