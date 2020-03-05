Northeast Ohio waking up to frosty, cold temps Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A fairly quiet, but chilly night is on the way for Greater Cleveland. Frosty-cold temps in the 20s are likely as we wake up on Thursday morning.

Thursday is the ‘pick day of the week’! The sun will be shining as temperatures climb near 50°. Showers will approach after 6 p.m.

A brief dip in the mercury department and a wintry mix to snow will wrap up the week.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend! *Clocks SPRING forward ONE HOUR at 2 a.m. Sunday.* Sunday evening’s sunset will occur at 7:27 p.m.!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

