Northeast Ohio snow continues into MLK Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will dip below freezing overnight and the wind chill is in the low 20s, so the snow will start to stick. Watch out for slick spots and possible black ice. Expect around 1 inch for most with isolated higher amounts up to 2 inches in the snowbelt by Monday morning.

Scattered snow showers will continue through MLK Day. Here’s the snowfall forecast through 7 p.m.:

The primary snow belt could get several inches as we transition to lake effect. Periods of lake effect snow will continue through Tuesday. Communities along the I-90 corridor out east could see the most. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: