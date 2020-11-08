Northeast Ohio sees record-breaking high temperatures on Nov. 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our stunning weather continues today, with glorious rays of sunshine beaming down from above.
And not only are the temps about 15-20 degrees above average, right now, they’re downright record-breaking. According to National Weather Service Cleveland, the temps at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and the Akron-Canton Airport reached 76 degrees today, higher than any other Nov. 8 temps ever recorded.
Earlier in the day, temps had reached 73 degrees at those locations, which was a record-breaking temperature all by itself.
The FOX 8 weather team reports that the last time we had a stretch of 70 degree days this long was 1956, and we tied that today.
Obviously, it feels more like mid-September than November. But you better soak it up now, because you know what’s coming for us next.
