Northeast Ohio schools issue closings and delays as snowfall continues overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Light to moderate snow will continue through Monday night. Drivers should be cautious as roadways could be slick with a coating of fresh snow.

An additional 1-2″ is possible before the snow showers taper overnight.

Some school districts have already issued closings and delays for Tuesday.

Snow continues overnight, tapering by 4AM. Here's how much more you can expect. Roads are snow covered and slick! For the latest forecast tune into @fox8news at 10. pic.twitter.com/AEGWxJifjl — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) February 2, 2021

A few lake effect flurries and snow showers cannot be ruled out, but mainly during the first half of the day. Otherwise, plenty of clouds with breaks of sun will hang around on Groundhog Day. Winds gusting near 30 MPH will make it feel like the mid-teens throughout the day. Highs are expected to be around 30°.

Our next storm system will approach Northeast Ohio late this week with rain/mix initially changing to snow on Friday.

The focus late this weekend and early next week will be the ARCTIC PLUNGE. Sub-zero readings possible! It’s going to be FRIGID!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: