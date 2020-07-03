Northeast Ohio is heating up for your holiday weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re heating up! Temperatures today will hit 90 in most backyards this afternoon with plenty of sunshine on tap, a few fair-weather clouds inland.

Pool or beach days planned? Protect yourself, UV Index at very high levels all weekend. Here’s your Independence Day Weekend Forecast:

Eyes to the sky Saturday night! Perfect weather to view the partial lunar eclipse. It will start at 11:07 PM and end at 1:54 AM. The partial eclipse will occur on our full buck moon at 12:29 AM.

The “Dog Days of Summer” are upon us, starting today and lasting until August 11th. Are you ready for our first “Heat Wave” of the summer? Heat Wave: A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts two of more days.

Some tips to beat the heat:

Beat the Heat!

Sprinklers and watering cans will be put to use! The next opportunity that many of us will see some rain will not be until next Wednesday. Well below normal rainfall over the next 10+ days. Our rain deficit will continue to grow and we’re monitoring drought conditions, currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio.

The pattern we are currently in is a strong indication of warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall over the next 2-3 weeks and possibly longer. Here’s a glimpse at the month ahead: