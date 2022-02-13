Northeast Ohio forecast: Cold temps persist for Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a cold one out there … bundle up. Snow showers will persist through Monday morning.

A frigid start on Valentine’s Day, single-digit readings in many backyards at daybreak. Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees below average for a couple of days.

Want a warm-up? We’re flirting with spring temps midweek. 50s showing up. We’re watching a winter storm at the end of the week that will bring every kind of precipitation to our area. Rain, sleet, and accumulating snow. Stay tuned.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: