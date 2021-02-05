Northeast Ohio facing snow, frigid temperatures this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It will be a very cold weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Partly sunny skies will greet us Saturday morning along with temperatures hovering close to 10 degrees as the sun comes up. Highs will not make it much above 22.

A round of snow arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. Light accumulations are expected. This time the snow will stick around as temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point for a prolonged period of time.

The bitter cold air arrives in phases. The first stint will be now through the entire weekend. Sub-zero wind chills are likely with lows in the single digits. It’s going to be cold all weekend!

The second will be mid-to-late week next week. We are delaying the onset of the bitterly cold air a few days as the jet stream is shifting further north allowing the southern (which has been very active since December) to gain some influence.

This also means that another storm system seems to be developing around Valentine’s Day for the central US! No sign of any warm-up through the middle of February. Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on February 1, 2019!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast