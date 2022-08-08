CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers and a few gusty storms will move through the area tonight.

An isolated cell could bring some gusty conditions with the chance for heavy rain. Coverage will increase tonight with locally heavy rain/storms as the front approaches.

Staying humid and warm tonight as we fall into the 70s. A few spotty light showers to kick off the morning commute Tuesday but drier weather will start to move in Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Cold front passes Tuesday. Scattered showers./storm will continue early in the day with 40-50% coverage with plenty of dry periods and sunshine. Lingering shower early Wednesday morning before drier and less humid air moves in.

Final front Thursday will drop the humidity with more comfortable temperatures Friday through Sunday.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.