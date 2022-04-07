CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service is warning some Northeast Ohio residents about graupel Thursday afternoon.

An area of showers producing graupel could move through Portage, Richland, Geauga, Cuyahoga, Medina, Lake, Ashland, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Lorain and Holmes counties. The area is east of Interstate 71 and moving northeast.

Graupel are small, soft pellets formed when water droplets freeze onto snow crystal. They remain less than .2 inches.

Showers and isolated thunder are possible through the rest of the afternoon.

More rain is in the forecast on Friday with cooler temperatures.

