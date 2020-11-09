Northeast Ohio continues longest stretch of 70s in November on record

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We have two more days ahead of sunshine and 70s.
Highs in the mid 70’s again for Monday afternoon.
That’s about 15-20 degrees above average!
We sneak in a dry beautiful day for Tuesday as well.
The rain holds off until Tuesday night!
This will be the longest stretch of 70’s in November on record!
Changes coming soon.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
