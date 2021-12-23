No white Christmas, but it will be a wet one

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are on the rebound.

A weak warm front will move through Thursday PM and produce spotty drizzle/flurry or two, but overall, until we get to Christmas Eve afternoon and evening, traveling should not be inhibited by weather.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop Friday evening and continue Christmas Day.

Rainfall forecast:

No white Christmas for us this year. The nearest snow will be in the Adirondacks of New York or the northern New England states of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story