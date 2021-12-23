No white Christmas, but it will be a wet one

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are on the rebound.

A weak warm front will move through Thursday PM and produce spotty drizzle/flurry or two, but overall, until we get to Christmas Eve afternoon and evening, traveling should not be inhibited by weather.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop Friday evening and continue Christmas Day.

Rainfall forecast:

No white Christmas for us this year. The nearest snow will be in the Adirondacks of New York or the northern New England states of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.