No rain in the forecast this Sunday, as things dry out across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s time to start drying things out.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend. Sunshine returns along with summer temps. Highs back in the low 80s. Today also starts our dry stretch. Finally. Next chance of rain not coming until late Tuesday into early Wednesday along a weak cold front.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Overall, high temperatures this summer have been near normal. However overnight lows are running well above normal. Nighttime lows are running warmer than any summer since 1949; 2018 a close second.