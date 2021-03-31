No joke! Snow for the first day of April; Here’s how much could fall…

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lake effect snow showers will start late tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-20s. Temperatures will hover around freezing most of the day Thursday to start off the month of April.

Expect light accumulations Thursday with a 1/2 inch for 70 percent of the area. A few spots could see 1 to 2 inches by Thursday evening.

Since temperatures will be in the 30s, most of the accumulations will melt quickly.

Going back 50 years in Cleveland weather, every time temperatures in April are around 34 degrees, it snows.

Easter Weekend is bringing plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s.