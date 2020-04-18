Nice looking evening on tap, warm up expected for Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nice looking evening on tap: just chilly!

Warming up tomorrow, the only fly in the ointment will be the showers arriving late-day. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s before the front gets here.

Showers expected after 4 p.m. along a cold front. Next round of rain, late Monday night into the first half of Tuesday.

Here is when your high temps hit for your Sunday and when the rain showers could arrive: All around 4 p.m.

The snow has belted, but in case you wanted snow totals from Friday.

Here’s how much we got Friday:

So, when are we expecting milder/near normal temperatures again? Our next opportunity seems to be the middle and latter part of next week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

