CLEVELAND (WJW) — A quiet weather setting during the daylight hours on this last day of 2023 with a light round of a wintry mix moving in later Sunday night on this New Year’s Eve.

Once this clipper passes there will be a brief window of lake-enhanced snow. This could produce an inch or two for some on New Year’s Day in the snowbelt, elsewhere some rain mixed with snow.

This could produce a trace of snow for most, and around an inch for those in higher elevations.

A quiet couple of days before our next system arrives Wednesday night. Scattered snow showers through Thursday morning with a colder airmass to follow.

