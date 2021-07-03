Nearly perfect Fourth of July weekend weather in Northeast Ohio? Yes, please

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You couldn’t ask for better weather, with a perfect evening on tap with lots of sunshine and comfy conditions.

On top of that, what a great looking Fourth of July! It’s going to be hotter with lots of sunshine.

Dew points will begin to climb again later in the weekend. Independence Day highs should rise into the mid/upper 80s with dew points in the mid/upper 60s.

Fireworks displays are not expected to be adversely affected by any weather issues. There’s a small chance of a stray shower from 10p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight.

As we start the week: we’re going to be even hotter than last week. Possible seeing 90s both Monday and Tuesday. Look at the daytime highs for Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, after the weekend, our rain risk returns:

More pool days ahead. Next risk of scattered showers and storms arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with a cooldown to follow.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: