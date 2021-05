CLEVELAND (WJW)– After a pleasant Monday, get ready for perhaps the warmest, most humid day of the season on Tuesday!

A ‘summer fling’ returns again for a one-day stint while nearing record highs! Temperatures could top 90° in some backyards.

A strong cold front moves in Wednesday as the culprit for scattered showers and a few strong storms possible by midday.

Cooler air greets us as we head into the holiday weekend, the unofficial start to summer.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.