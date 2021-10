CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect near record warmth tomorrow. Toasty temps with highs in the low 80s and loads of sunshine is on the way. Record high on Monday is 86 degrees, set in 1928. Forecast high this Monday? 83 degrees. So close.

Then above-average temps continue through much of the week.

Want fall? A pattern shift arrives at the end of the week along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the weekend our temperatures return to normal.

Let’s take a look at the FOX 8 weather 8-day forecast: