Near 50 today; Winter Storm Watch in effect tomorrow with general snow, followed by wind chills in the teens and lake effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After a windy and warm Wednesday, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

We’ll cap that off with temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Here’s the timeline.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures are starting out in the mid-30s Wednesday morning.

They will climb to around 50 degrees with the help of some strong southerly winds.

We’ll see sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph.

Wind gusts will climb to 40 mph Wednesday night.

And they’ll be bringing rain with them as well.

THURSDAY

Rain will transition to snow.

Travel will be sloppy.

The Winter Storm Watch takes effect Thursday afternoon.

It is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties.

More details on the Winter Storm Watch here

General accumulations will affect everyone.

Lake effect will start around 8 p.m.

There could be heavy bands of lake effect.

Temperatures will also begin to nosedive.

FRIDAY

Highs will struggle to hit 20 degrees.

Wind chills will be in the single digits.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will climb above freezing Sunday.



Here’s your 8-day forecast: