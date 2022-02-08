Multiple chances for snow this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few lake effect snow showers developed this morning east with little accumulations for most.

Highs and lows will be in the 20s Tuesday with sun and clouds.

Another clipper passes through Wednesday with some spotty rain/snow showers.

We’re not expecting accumulations with either of these.

We’re back to colder readings for one day. A series of clippers move through mid-week bringing some snow to our area. A wintry mix is possible at times as well. We’re not anticipating any big winter snowstorms, but as always stay tuned!

