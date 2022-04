CLEVELAND (WJW) – Dry start to Tuesday. Small chance of showers this evening mainly south and east.

Much higher chance of widespread coverage late afternoon/evening Wednesday as temps rise into the mid-60s.

Briefly warmer for the middle of the workweek, in the upper 60s Wednesday. Temps are well below normal late this week/early this weekend with showers, especially Friday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

