Muggy with highs in the 90s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Our summer-like weather continues for our Tuesday.

Many places will hit the 90s again! We hit 90 degrees in Cleveland on Monday which makes 3 times so far this season.

Tuesday will likely be the fourth time.

Dew points will continue to be in the “muggy” category. There are plenty of opportunities for rain with the highest probability for showers and storms coming up Thursday.

PRECIP CHANCES THROUGH THE NEXT 5 DAYS

There’s a small chance of a pop shower late today to the south and again Tuesday. Overall coverage will be small over the next few days.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST