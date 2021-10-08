Muggy morning; showers may impact Friday night football

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s Friday!

It’s kicking off with temperatures in the mid-60s and muggy.

Areas that got rain yesterday will likely have some fog around.

Similar to yesterday, showers will hold off until the afternoon and evening.

Some of our Friday night football games could be contending with rain around. Bring your raincoat just in case!

Rain will linger with a few showers around east of I-77 on Saturday.

We are likely to see a pleasant day just in time for the Woollybear Festival Sunday in Vermilion! See you there!

Temperatures are ~10° above average, and this trend will continue into next week.