CLEVELAND (WJW) — This evening, we’ll look for cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 50s.

It may be a little breezy at times. Jeans and a jacket or sweatshirt should do you fine on this cool fall evening.

Scattered showers will move in overnight. It’ll be cool and breezy as the showers move through. Some rain could be heavy at times.

It’ll be a soggy and windy start to the weekend! Winds increase with gusts of 25 mph to 35 mph, likely on Saturday. We can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two on Saturday.

Over the weekend, most spots could pick up over an inch of rain. The rain is needed, as the state of Ohio is abnormally dry to moderate drought because of the abnormally dry September.

Showers transition to a lake effect pattern as the cooler air drops back in and lingers next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast: