Much colder weather is on the way, with rain and even snow possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our next best chance of rain (with some lake enhancement) this week will occur Thursday, especially into the evening and overnight. A much colder day is on the way Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s.

Things to know:

Heaviest, most widespread rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning

A few snow flurries in the morning out east possible

Lingering showers appear Friday through midday/early afternoon for our eastern areas

Get ready for a cool stretch of below average temperatures next week. Stay tuned. This is not uncommon for Northeast Ohio. The average last freeze is typically the last week of April for many areas.

