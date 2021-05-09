Mother’s Day is a washout, but weather changes are ahead in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mother’s Day is going to be a washout. Rain redevelops Sunday after around 6 a.m. and will be widespread and locally heavy throughout the day.

Temperatures will hover in the low 40s all day long. Winds gusting to 25 MPH.

1-2 inches of rainfall is expected by the end of the weekend. Locally higher amounts anticipated in the south. Our springtime rainfall deficit could be taken care of with this round.

We finally dry out next week! Sunshine returns and temperatures gradually warm. By next weekend we should see a pattern shift with seasonable temps back in the forecast.

The long-range temperature outlook through the middle of May shows a slow warming trend especially around the weekend of May 15-16 and continuing into the following week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

WJW graphic